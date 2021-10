Thank you very much indeed IAF Saudia for hosting this session with Contributors Trevor Durnford and Rosanna von Sacken – at 19.30 Riyadh time this Sunday 24 October for Facilitation Week this week!

#FacilitationWeek #FacWeek

Let’s gather around and meet the author. Join us for an online session to meet and learn from the authors of the “THE POWER OF FACILITATION” where each author will share their rich-full experience in writing this book.

Register now.

Let's gather around and meet the author. 🤩

Join us for an online session to meet and learn from the authors of the "THE POWER OF FACILITATION" where each author will share their rich-full experience in writing this book. #FacilitationWeek



Register now👇https://t.co/q72HiUKHwb pic.twitter.com/g88SHS1zfP — iAF Saudia (@IafSaudia) October 19, 2021