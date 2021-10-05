Throughout the previous chapters, we have asserted that the power of facilitation: can help us strategically think better together; can transform organizations and enable positive and sustainable cultural change, at all levels and across all business lines; can create the time and space for critical thinking to flourish and innovation to blossom; can enable individuals, […]
8. Living a Facilitative Life
We want to make a case for the power of facilitation, and a case for you. Actually, it’s a case that facilitation is within you. The three of them sit under a huge banyan tree that stands tall on the edge of the village. “It has stood here forever,” they say, with animated gestures that […]
Facilitation is something we do for groups. The same processes we use as facilitators are valuable for individuals. Self-facilitation requires an ability to reflect and honestly look at your life and your patterns. It is the art of taking yourself on a journey. In this chapter, we will look at: What is self-reflection and self-facilitation? […]
We needed to bring our 120 staff together—for a celebration, but also to prepare for the future. The project had been passed around the organization. Finally, we took it on in the Communications Team. Still, many people were sceptical, saying that they we’re not going to go… And yet, we delivered a huge (multi-award-winning) success. […]
Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organisational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results. Andrew Carnegie Group facilitation generates conditions similar to the behaviours, social context and practices of high-performance teams. What we mean is that fruitful […]
This chapter focuses on the power of facilitation as an enabler of positive public dialogues and critical conversations and as a tool to resolve conflicts. The power of facilitation can help leaders, managers, community advocates, public dialogue professionals, mediators, facilitators and anyone who is faced with conflict. It helps to resolve disputes between individuals or […]
Today, the speed and volume of information can be overwhelming. Critical thinking skills give people the tools they need to actively listen and critically consume information. Critical thinkers challenge assumptions and zero in on the information that leads to the path of innovation rather than complacency. The process of becoming a “thinking organization” begins with […]
